CHS volleyball finishes 4th at state

Cordova’s volleyball squad finished fourth at the 2A State tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 8-10.

CHS, the defending State 2A champs, fell to Kenny Lake 3-2 in the opening round, and battled back through the consolation bracket with a 3-0 win over Dillingham and a 3-1 victory over King Cover. Playing their third match on Dec. 9, Cordova was eliminated by Su-Valley, 3-2.

Both Cordova losses came in five sets, the equivalent of overtime in basketball. In the Kenny Lake match, Cordova won the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-19, but Kenny Lake rattled off three straight wins, 25-22, 25-23, and 15-13, to edge the Wolverines.

The match against Su-Valley was equally dramatic. Cordova lost 25-17, won 25-22, lost 25-15, and won 25-20 to force the 5th set, which Su-Valley won 15-10.

In final round action on Dec. 10, Petersburg knocked off Su-Valley 3-1, creating a championship game that was a repeat of the South East District finals. Craig defeated the Vikings 3-1 to finish State 2A champions, closing out the season with a perfect 13-0 2A won-lost record for the season

CHS senior Leigha Peebles was named to the All-State team. Sophomores Abby Bourgeois and Edrea Navarro, as well as Peebles, received Player of the Game honors for performance during tournament matches.

“I’m really proud of the girls”, said Coach Janelle Greenwood. “They played really well, and left it all on the floor.”