Search over for 2 crew from sinking vessel

Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for two mariners missing after the motor vessel Exito sank 14 miles northeast of Dutch Harbor on Dec. 6.

Three of five people on board the Exito were located by the Good Samaritan crew of the Afognac Strait, brought on board that vessel and transferred to Dutch Harbor.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley and its forward deployed MH-65 Dolphin helicopter searched for the two missing crewmembers through Dec. 8.

The Exito was homeported at Akutan, the Coast Guard said.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one to make and is done with great care and deliberation after thoroughly evaluating our search efforts and the situation,” said Capt. Laura Dickey, chief of staff of the 17th Coast Guard District. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing men.”

The Coast Guard has consulted with a scientific support coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to forecast potential in the case of a fuel release from the Exito. There is a low probability of shoreline impact and the fuel from this vessel is expected to dissipate within six hours based on current weather and sea conditions. To date there has been no indication of pollution from the vessel.

Cause of the vessel sinking is under investigation.