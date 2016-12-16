Toys for Tots is Santa’s helper

Toys for Tots has partnered with Cordova School District to bring every child in Cordova (ages 0+) a holiday toy this year!

All the toys are wrapped and will be distributed on Dec. 22.

Children in school will receive their gifts during the school day. Children not currently enrolled in school should stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary, with a parent or guardian, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on that day to pick up their gift, take photos with Santa, and enjoy some hot chocolate!

For questions, please contact Kristy Andrew at 503.975.4423.