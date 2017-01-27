This Week in Photos Demonstrators march for women in Cordova, Anchorage By The Cordova Times - January 27, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More than 100 Cordovans gathered on Main Street Jan. 21, to peacefully join in spirit the national Women’s March on Washington D.C. Photo by Wendy Ranney/for The Cordova Times Women's March in Cordova, Anchorage 1 of 6 Many children from the Anchorage area participated with their parents in the Jan. 21 Women’s March in Anchorage, in solidarity with others nationally, internationally and across Alaska. Photo by Margaret Bauman/The Cordova Times A long line of men, women and children from the municipality of Anchorage and beyond took part in the Jan. 21 Women’s March, one of hundreds of similar marches on that day across America and in several foreign nations. Faced with blustery winter conditions, they marched from the Park Strip to Williwaw, a multi-faceted gathering space in downtown Anchorage. Photo by Margaret Bauman/The Cordova Times Upwards of 2,000 men, women and children braved chilly temperatures and snow in Anchorage to join with others nationally, internationally and across Alaska on Jan. 21 in the Women’s March, to express to the new presidential administration their views on issues ranging from women’s rights to race and the economy. Photo by Margaret Bauman / The Cordova Times Cordova’s Women’s March coordinator Erica Thompson-Clark with her daughter, “Wonder Woman” Hazel Thompson-Clark, on Main Street Jan. 21. “Together we’ve brought awareness of issues that concern members of our community,” Thompson-Clark said in her opening address to her fellow marchers that morning. Photo by Wendy Ranney/for The Cordova Times These participants were just a few of the 100-plus residents taking part in the Cordova Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21: Grace Lee, Dave Zastrow, Faye Allen, Liz Senear, Casey Landaluce, Kendra Apodaca, Mary Anne Bishop, Ria Smyke, Krysta Williams, Alana Craig and Mike Webber. Photo by Wendy Ranney/for The Cordova Times More than 100 Cordovans gathered on Main Street Jan. 21, to peacefully join in spirit the national Women’s March on Washington D.C. Photo by Wendy Ranney/for The Cordova Times