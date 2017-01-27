Law & Order: Jan. 13-19

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 1-13-17 thru 1-19-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY 13, Friday:

10:09 a.m. Caller reported having chest pains. Ambulance responded and transported the individual to CCMC. 12:06 p.m. CCMC requesting a medical transport to the mile 13 airport. Ambulance responded and transported the individual to the airport.

JANUARY 14, Saturday:

8:33 a.m. Caller reported a theft from their residence. Officer responded and the case is under investigation. 10:22 Caller reported a vehicle suspiciously parked at their residence. Officer responded and spoke to the driver of the vehicle who was just picking someone up.

JANUARY 15, Sunday:

1:49 p.m. City streets department requested officer assistance with traffic control as they sand the roads. Officer responded and blocked traffic for the sander.

JANUARY 16, Monday:

Nothing to report.

JANUARY 17, Tuesday:

On 8-15-15, Officers of the Cordova Police Department in a joint investigation with the Alaska State Troopers, and the Anchorage Police Department began an investigation into Dennis A. Anderson, age 47 of Cordova, AK. for Possession of Child Pornography. Investigation revealed that Anderson had been downloading numerous child pornography images from the internet. On 1-15-16 Anderson was indicted by the Palmer Grand Jury on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography, was subsequently arrested and released on bail. On 1-17-17 Anderson appeared in Cordova Superior Court. In a plea agreement, Anderson plead guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Anderson was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 8 years suspended, and a $5,000.00 fine with $2,500.00 suspended. Upon completion of his prison term Anderson will be placed on 10 years of supervised probation and is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his probation has been completed.

JANUARY 18, Wednesday:

9:57 a.m. Caller reported they could hear a dog barking outside and it would not stop. Officer responded and the dog had stopped.

JANUARY 19, Thursday:

12:02 a.m. Caller reported that she found a man lying on his kitchen floor and need an ambulance. Ambulance responded and transported the individual to CCMC.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.