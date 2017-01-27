Museum Memories

Following up on our visit with Mrs. Sydney Calhoun who is a former resident of the Mile 7 Naval Radio Station; here is another image of the Copper River and Northwest Railway Station loaded with families and personnel about to head into Cordova for a special day in town!

Mrs. Calhoun, now 88 recalled her first memories were of living at Mile 7. We are looking forward to hearing more from Mrs. Calhoun as we correspond with her. The museum has many oral history recordings of folks who lived at Mile 7. In the new exhibit space, we plan to have tidbits of these so you can learn what life was like at the Naval Radio Station.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.