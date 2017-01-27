This week in photos: Jan. 27

By
The Cordova Times
-
Photographer David Little took this shot of himself with a self-timer on Jan. 10, at Sheridan Glacier. Photo by David Little/The Cordova Times
A break between cold weather fronts and snowstorms occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 18, providing for a gorgeous view of the Cordova Boat Harbor under cloud-streaked skies. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Orca Road was lit up with golden light just prior to sunset on the afternoon of Jan. 18. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A lone eagle sat on a partially submerged pipe during sunset over Orca Inlet on Jan. 18. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

