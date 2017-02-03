Ailing fisherman rescued by Coast Guard

A fisherman aboard the fishing vessel American Dynasty some 60 nautical miles north of Cold Bay was evacuated by the U.S. Coast Guard on Jan. 26 and later transferred to Anchorage to be treated for symptoms of appendicitis.

Coast Guard officials said the 59-year-old fisherman was hoisted aboard an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and transported to Cold Bay, then taken by Guardian Flight personnel to Anchorage.

The Coast Guard had received notification from Health Force Partners requesting the medevac.

“Utilizing our forward operating location in Cold Bay helps us ensure the safety of mariners during the winter fishing season,” said Master Chief Petty Officer James Armstrong, Coast Guard District Seventeen Command Center supervisor. “The location in Cold Bay can eliminate hours of fight time transiting from Kodiak to maritime emergencies in Western Alaska during one of the busiest fishing seasons of the year.”

Weather at the time of the medevac was reported as 20 mile an hour winds with six to eight food seas, and four miles of visibility.