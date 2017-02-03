Cordova artists featured in APU art show

Art works of Cordovans Denis Keogh and Paula Payne will be featured Feb. 3-26 at the Leah J. Peterson Gallery at the Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage.

Keogh, curator of the Cordova Museum, and Payne, cultural program leader for the Cordova museum and library, are sharing the show at APU’s Carr Gottstein Building.

Keogh’s work, entitled “Return to Greatness,” is a mishmash of styles and materials in two and three-dimensional media. His work offers polemic images as commentary on the current state of politics and cultures, plus evocative images of a dystopia that is at hand.

Payne’s “McNeil Bears and 100 Birds” captures individual bears she had viewed at the McNeil River State Game Sanctuary and Refuge in Southwest Alaska in the summer of 2015. Her 100 bird paintings are reminiscent of Georgia O’Keefe’s 100 flowers.