Pacific salmon chowder is the People’s Choice

A smoked salmon chowder of wild Alaska sockeye salmon in a blend of potatoes, corn, celery and carrots in a creamy savory sauce was the People’s Choice award winner Jan. 25 at an Alaska Symphony of Seafoods gala in Seattle.

The gluten-free SeaFare Pacific Salmon Chowder, produced by Oregon Seafoods at Coos Bay, is sold online in 9-ounce cook in the pouch packets.

The People’s Choice competition in Seattle was a close one this year, said Julie Decker, executive director of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, which coordinates the annual competition for new products from wild Alaska seafood.

The salmon chowder won by a single vote over Candied Salmon ice Cream from Coppa, a Juneau, Alaska, ice cream and coffee shop.

Also on Jan. 25, professional judging was completed on all retail, food service, Beyond the Plate and Beyond the Egg entries in this year’s Symphony competition.

Results are to be announced on Feb. 22, during a legislative reception and awards ceremony in Juneau, along with the Juneau People’s Choice winner.

First place winners in each category will receive complimentary booth space at Seafood Expo North America, in Boston, the seafood industry’s biggest domestic event of the year, along with free airfare to and from the show, provided by Alaska Airlines, Decker said.

The competition was created by AFDF to promote new product development for seafood harvested in Alaska waters. AFDF is a private, non-profit entity, created in 1978 to further develop Alaska’s seafood industry by utilizing a broad perspective of seafood harvesters, processors and support sector businesses. Since its inception, AFDF has been dedicated to identifying problems common to the Alaska seafood industry and developing efficient, sustainable solutions that provide benefits to the economy, environment and communities.

Major sponsors of the 2017 event include the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Alaska Air Cargo, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Community Development Association, At-Sea Processors Association, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., Kwik’Pak Fisheries, Marel, Northwest Fisheries Association, Trident Seafoods, UniSea and United Fishermen of Alaska.