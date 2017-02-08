Nominations open for Volunteer of the Year awards

Nominations are open through March 6 for the First Lady’s volunteer of the year Awards, says Alaska’s First Lady Donna Walker.

The awards which began with First Lady Bella Hammond in 1975, recognize Alaskan volunteers who have displayed an extraordinary personal commitment to volunteer service, and have made a major impact on their community or state.

“Over the years, we have recognized many exceptional individuals who have done amazing things for Alaskans,” Walker said. “I am so pleased to continue this tradition, ad encourage Alaskans to nominate those in their communities whose selfless efforts make Alaska an even better place to live.”

Submit nominations online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov, or hard copies are available to pick up at the governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks and Palmer. The First Lady’s Volunteer of the year executive committee will review the nominations, and recipients will be announced in late May.

More information is online at