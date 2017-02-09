19,145 Alaskans signed up for Affordable Care Act

A total of 19,145 Alaskans met the Jan. 31 deadline to sign up under open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Alaska Primary Care Association said it was pleased to see the steady participation in Alaska’s marketplace. Additionally, state officials said, over 28,000 residents have been covered through Medicaid Expansion, since Gov. Bill Walker expanded Medicaid effective Sept. 1, 2015.

The one issuer participating in Alaska’s Marketplace this year, plus a rate increase and federal administration changes, many Alaskans had questions about coverage options this year.

Enrollment assistants working in community health centers and community settings provided free local help to answer questions.

Jessie Menkens, who manages the Navigator program at Alaska Primary Care Association, said the enrollment period was rather challenging this time around.

“Given the change in administration and conversation around ACA repeal, some residents didn’t understand they could still enroll, or they mistakenly believed the law changed,” she said. “The increase in lives covered through Medicaid Expansion in Alaska combined with steady enrollment through healthcare.gov shows Alaskans need access to affordable health care.”

https://www.cms.gov/Newsroom/MediaReleaseDatabase/Fact-sheets/2017-Fact-Sheet-items/2017-02-03.html