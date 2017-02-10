Law & Order: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

By
The Cordova Times
-

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 1-27-17 thru 2-2-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY 27, Friday: 

3:19 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a friend who fell out of their wheelchair and was unaware of what was going on around them. An ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC. 10:53 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for assistance for lifting an elderly person. Ambulance responded and assisted the patient.

JANUARY 28, Saturday: 

11:24 a.m. Caller reported his vehicle window was damaged and was unsure when the damage happened or who did it. Officer responded and opened an investigation.

JANUARY 29, Sunday: 

Nothing to report.

JANUARY 30, Monday: 

Nothing to report.

JANUARY 31, Tuesday: 

7:59 a.m. Caller requested an officer to separate two people who keep yelling at each other in her house. Officer responded and separated the parties.

FEBRUARY 1, Wednesday: 

Nothing to report.

FEBRUARY 2, Thursday: 

10:17 p.m. Caller reported that a vehicle has been driving recklessly and has been playing extremely loud music.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS:  Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:30pm unless otherwise posted.  Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave.  Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.

SHARE
Previous articleSeafood issues on tap for SWAMC meeting
The Cordova Times
The Cordova Times is Prince William Sound's oldest newspaper, publishing since 1914. Send story ideas and news tips to news@thecordovatimes.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR