Law & Order: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 1-27-17 thru 2-2-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY 27, Friday:

3:19 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a friend who fell out of their wheelchair and was unaware of what was going on around them. An ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC. 10:53 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for assistance for lifting an elderly person. Ambulance responded and assisted the patient.

JANUARY 28, Saturday:

11:24 a.m. Caller reported his vehicle window was damaged and was unsure when the damage happened or who did it. Officer responded and opened an investigation.

JANUARY 29, Sunday:

Nothing to report.

JANUARY 30, Monday:

Nothing to report.

JANUARY 31, Tuesday:

7:59 a.m. Caller requested an officer to separate two people who keep yelling at each other in her house. Officer responded and separated the parties.

FEBRUARY 1, Wednesday:

Nothing to report.

FEBRUARY 2, Thursday:

10:17 p.m. Caller reported that a vehicle has been driving recklessly and has been playing extremely loud music.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:30pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.