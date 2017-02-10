New arrivals at your library

Adult Fiction

The Sleeping Beauty Killer by Mary Higgins Clark

This is Book #3 in the Under-Suspicion Series by this prolific murder mystery writer. Casey Carter was convicted of murdering her fiancé—famed philanthropist Hunter Raleigh III—fifteen years ago, and Casey claims—has always claimed—she’s innocent. Although she was charged and served out her sentence in prison, she is still living “under suspicion.” She hears whispers at the grocery store. She can’t get a job. Even her own mother treats her like she’s guilty. Her story attracts the attention of Laurie Moran and the Under-Suspicion news team—it’s Casey’s last chance to finally clear her name, and Laurie pledges to exonerate her…

Cross the Line (Large Print) by James Patterson

#24 in the Alex Cross Series. After shots pierce the tranquil nighttime calm of Rock Creek Park, a man is dead: what looks at first like road rage might be something much more sinister. But Alex has only just begun asking questions when he’s called across town to investigate a new murder, one that hits close to home: Washington’s own chief of detectives. And Alex’s former boss, beloved mentor of Alex’s wife, Bree. Now there’s a killer on the loose, a long list of possible suspects, a city in panic, and nobody in charge of the besieged police force.

Small Great Things: A Novel by Jodi Picoult

Ruth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than twenty years’ experience. During her shift, Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene?

Adult Non-Fiction

For those who made New Year’s Resolutions and are working hard to keep them, check out some of these new diet and fitness books on the shelves now.

Zero Sugar Diet: the 14-day Plan to Flatten Your Belly, Crush Cravings and Help Keep You Lean for Life by David Zinczenko

The Bikini Body 28 Day Healthy Eating and Lifestyle Guide: 200 Recipes and Weekly Menus to Kick Start your Journey by Kayla Itsines

And these two intriguing non-fiction novels for your reading pleasure.

Butter: A Rich History by Elaine Khosrova

From its humble agrarian origins to its present-day artisanal glory, butter has a fascinating story to tell, and Khosrova is the perfect person to tell it. With tales about the ancient butter bogs of Ireland, the pleasure dairies of France, and the sacred butter sculptures of Tibet, Khosrova details butter’s role in history, politics, economics, nutrition, and even spirituality and art. Readers will also find the essential collection of core butter recipes, including beurre manié, croissants, pâte brisée, and the only buttercream frosting anyone will ever need, as well as practical how-tos for making various types of butter at home – or shopping for the best.

The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas J. Preston

Since the days of conquistador Hernán Cortés, rumors have circulated about a lost city of immense wealth hidden somewhere in the Honduran interior, called the White City or the Lost City of the Monkey God. Indigenous tribes speak of ancestors who fled there to escape the Spanish invaders, and they warn that anyone who enters this sacred city will fall ill and die. In 1940, swashbuckling journalist Theodore Morde returned from the rainforest with hundreds of artifacts and an electrifying story of having found the Lost City of the Monkey God-but then committed suicide without revealing its location.

Three quarters of a century later, bestselling author Doug Preston joined a team of scientists on a groundbreaking new quest. In 2012 he climbed aboard a rickety, single-engine plane carrying the machine that would change everything: lidar, a highly advanced, classified technology that could map the terrain under the densest rainforest canopy. In an unexplored valley, ringed by steep mountains, that flight revealed the unmistakable image of a sprawling metropolis, tantalizing evidence of not just an undiscovered city but an enigmatic, lost civilization

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Join us for activities: