Seafood issues on tap for SWAMC meeting

Fisheries marketing, policy issues and a legislative update are on the agenda for the second day of the annual Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference’s annual summit and membership meeting March 2-3 in Anchorage.

A fisheries policy panel moderated by the McDowell Group will include Gunnar Knapp, a fisheries economist with the University of Alaska Anchorage; Chris Oliver, executive director of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council; Julie Bonney, executive director of the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank; and a representative of the Aleutians East Borough.

Reports on Alaska’s community development quota entities will be delivered by Larry Cotter, executive director of the Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association; and Norm Van Vactor, president and chief executive officer of the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp.

Speakers on marketing issues include Doug Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Professional Growth Systems; Marcus Hartley, president, Northern Economics; Jim Bates, University of Alaska Anchorage; Julie Decker, executive director of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, and a representative from Trident Seafoods.

Also on the March 3 agenda are legislative updates by Sen. Gary Stevens, and Rep. Louise Stutes, both R-Kodiak.

Cabinet level reports are on the agenda for March 2, from Commissioner Sam Cotten of Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner; Commissioner Chris Hladick of the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development; and Commissioner Andy Mack of the Department of Natural Resources.

Information about registering for the summit and the agenda are online at

http://www.swamc.org/html/2017-conference.php