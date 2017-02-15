Search for missing crab boat suspended

A search for the blue and white crab boat Destination, which disappeared with six crewmembers on board northwest of St. George, in the Pribilof Islands, has been suspended.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crewmembers during this extremely difficult time,” Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, Coast Guard 17th District commander on Feb. 13. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration.”

The Coast Guard coordinated 21 searches totaling more than 69 aircraft and surface hours and covering approximately 5,730 square nautical miles. Aircraft located a debris field in the general area of the EPIRB alert, including the transmitting EPIRB, a life ring from the vessel, buoys, tarps and an oil sheen.

Weather on scene at the time was reported as 30 mile an hour winds, five to eight foot seas and snowing.

Cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Destination had departed Dutch Harbor on Feb. 10, then vanished off St. George the next day.

The Coast Guard began its search after receiving an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert on the morning of Feb. 11, launching aircraft crews who were joined by two good Samaritan fishing vessels, the Silver Spray and Bering Rose, plus additional Coast Guard support. On Feb. 13, the Coast Guard announced that the search was suspended.

McAllister thanked the crewmembers of the Bering Rose and Silver Spray and volunteers on St. George Island who conducted shoreline searches.

Assets involved in the search included two HC-130 Hercules airplanes, two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and one MH_65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air station Kodiak; Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau, a 378-foot high endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii; and around-the-clock watchstanders in the 17th District command center coordinating the search and communications.