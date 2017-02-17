At Your Library: New DVDs are at your library

Here’s some more of the new DVDs we’ve added to the shelves at the Cordova Public Library in the past few months … stop in now if you need something for a long winter’s night.

Big Miracle

The Blind Side

Hermie and friends: Buzby, the misbehaving bee

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Crumb

Beautiful Dreamer: Love Will Bring You Home

Dream House

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Edward Scissorhands

Elf

Eskimo

Everwood. The Complete First, Second and Third Seasons

Everything is Illuminated

The Cordova library is open:

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Pokemon Club:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Board Game Palooza

3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

After School Art

For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade

3-4 p.m. Fridays

“Social Security and Medicare”

Presentation and Q and A session in the Education Room

Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Senior Coffee and Books

10-11 a.m. Feb. 28