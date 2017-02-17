At Your Library: New DVDs are at your library

Here’s some more of the new DVDs we’ve added to the shelves at the Cordova Public Library in the past few months … stop in now if you need something for a long winter’s night.
- Big Miracle
- The Blind Side
- Hermie and friends: Buzby, the misbehaving bee
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Crumb
- Beautiful Dreamer: Love Will Bring You Home
- Dream House
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Edward Scissorhands
- Elf
- Eskimo
- Everwood. The Complete First, Second and Third Seasons
- Everything is Illuminated
The Cordova library is open:
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
- Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Join us for activities for young and old at your library.
Pokemon Club:
4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Board Game Palooza
3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
After School Art
For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade
3-4 p.m. Fridays
“Social Security and Medicare”
Presentation and Q and A session in the Education Room
Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Senior Coffee and Books
10-11 a.m. Feb. 28