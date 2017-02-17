At Your Library: New DVDs are at your library

By
Cathy Sherman
-

Here’s some more of the new DVDs we’ve added to the shelves at the Cordova Public Library in the past few months … stop in now if you need something for a long winter’s night.

  • Big Miracle
  • The Blind Side
  • Hermie and friends: Buzby, the misbehaving bee
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Crumb
  • Beautiful Dreamer: Love Will Bring You Home
  • Dream House
  • E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Elf
  • Eskimo
  • Everwood. The Complete First, Second and Third Seasons
  • Everything is Illuminated

The Cordova library is open:

  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
  • Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join us for activities for young and old at your library. 

Pokemon Club:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Board Game Palooza

3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

After School Art 

For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade

3-4 p.m. Fridays

“Social Security and Medicare” 

Presentation and Q and A session in the Education Room

Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Senior Coffee and Books 

10-11 a.m. Feb. 28

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR