Through With Chew Week is Feb. 19-25

Copper River Native Association is asking Alaskans to join the rest of the nation Feb. 19-25 in marking Through With Chew Week, to raise awareness of the dangers of smokeless tobacco, which contains numerous cancer-causing chemicals.

Chewing tobacco can be an irritant to gums and lead to gum recession, according to Brad Whistler, a dentist with the Alaska Oral Health program. “The sugar content of some products is a risk for development of dental decay and, most seriously, it can lead to pre-cancerous changes in the soft tissues of the mouth and is a risk for development of oral cancer,” Whistler said.

Smokeless tobacco can also cause cancer of the esophagus and pancreas, can increase risks for early delivery and stillbirth when used during pregnancy, and can cause nicotine poisoning in children.

National sales of moist snuff, chewing tobacco products typically sold in cans, continues to increase, Whistler said. Adolescents are modeling the behavior of adults, including their coaches and national sports figures. Others use these products in situations where they can’t smoke. Snuff is a source of nicotine addition, which can lead to use of other tobacco products, he said.

While quitting is hard, the Alaska Tobacco Quit Line provides free support services.

Flexible options include Text2Quit on your smartphone, Web Coach for online communications, or individual services where you can enroll online to receive a free two-week nicotine replacement product starter kit.

Call 1-800-QUIT-Now or visit

Alaskaquitline.com or

Facebook.com/Alaskaquitline for help.