Walker addresses opioid, heroin epidemic

Gov. Bill Walker has stepped up his campaign to combat Alaska’s growing heroin and opioid epidemic, with an administrative order directing all state agencies to apply for federal grants to help fund prevention and treatment options.

Walker also said, during a teleconference on Feb. 16 that he will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to provide a long- term solution to the epidemic.

The governor has implemented an incident command system, to be led by the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jay Butler, to enable emergency responders outside the state’s chain of command to administer the lifesaving drug naloxone.

The medication, sold under the brand name Narcan, is used to block effects of opioids, especially in overdose.

Heroin and opioid addiction is a disease affecting people in all socioeconomic and cultural sectors, and most Alaskans know someone who is affected by such addiction, he said. “As we take steps to mitigate this disaster, we must do so with compassion for those on the road to recovery. We need all hands on deck to tackle this problem and build a safer Alaska,” he said.

Heroin and opioid abuse rates have increased dramatically in the state in recent years, with the number of heroin-related deaths quadrupled between 2009 and 2015. Additionally, deaths related to use of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have now been documented in Alaska.

The administrative order signed by Walker directs state departments to evaluate and apply for a variety of grants to provide prevention and treatment for Alaskans at risk or who are currently suffering from opioid or heroin addition, to assist in eliminating illegal import of drugs, reduce and treat the illegal use of prescription opioids and other illegal drugs in Alaska, to assist in legal monitoring and use of controlled substances that are prescription drugs, and to assist in developing additional resources to provide for medically assisted treatment in Alaska.