Ilyn and Rolando Gasmen Jr. of Cordova announce the birth of their son Justin-Gabriel Grengia Gasmen. Justin arrived Sunday Jan. 29, 2017 at 11:53 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 1 ounce and measuring 17.7 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Mark Rechey, Dr. Sherrie Rechey and Dr. David Penn at Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, AK. Proud grandparents are Rolando and Carmen Gasmen of Cordova, Lumen Escalante of Honolulu, HI and Vicente Grengia of the Philippines.