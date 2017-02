Jesse and Victoria Peterson of Cordova announce the birth of their son, Sawyer Donald Peterson. Sawyer arrived at 3:33 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Geneva Woods Birth Center in Anchorage, AK. He weighed 6 pounds 7.5 ounces, and measured 19 ΒΌ inches in length, and was delivered by certified midwife Jennifer Heller, CNM. Sawyer is also welcomed by proud grandparents Donald and Carol Roemhildt, and Lenny and Karen Peterson, all of Cordova. The family says they have much to be thankful for!