HACCP course in Anchorage set for March 23-24

A seafood safety system course that prepares participants to develop a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point plan will be offered by Sea Grant Alaska March 23-24 in Anchorage. The registration fee for the workshop is $200.

A basic HACCP certificate issued by the Association of Food and Drug Officials will be awarded to participants at the end of the class.

The workshop is being provided through a partnership of Alaska Sea Grant and the Manufacture Alaska Extension Partnership, which is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology national network.

HACCP is a seafood safety system that analyses and controls biological, chemical and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.

All seafood processors in Alaska are required to have an approved HACCP plan.

HACCP Segment 2, for an $80 fee, is available to those who take the Segment 1 online course through the National Seafood HACCP Alliance for Training and Education. Participants must first complete the online course and then attend the second day of this HACCP class to complete the practical training session.

Segment 2 is included in the full workshop registration, so do not sign up and pay separately for Segment 2 if you plan to attend the full two-day workshop.

More information is online at

http://seafoodhaccp.cornell.edu/Intro/index.html