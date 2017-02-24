Wolverines cruise past Redington

The Cordova boys cruised past Redington 72-33 and 67-19 in non-conference play here on Feb. 17-18. The visitors had no answer for Cordova’s 6-3 Cody Sjostedt, who poured in 60 points in the series, leading the CHS attack with 32 on Friday and 28 on Saturday.

The Wolverine bench saw plenty of action, with everyone playing at least a quarter in each game against the overmatched Huskies. The wins improved Cordova’s overall record to 11-10, with a 6-2 mark in Conference play.

Cordova’s last games of the regular season before playoffs at Glennallen on March 9-11 will be Homecoming match-ups with Conference opponent Effie Kokrine here on Feb. 24 and 25.

The Wolverines, who have battled injuries, illness, and eligibility issues throughout the season, will have the weekend of March 3-4 off prior to the District tournament, which will determine which two teams advance to the State 2A tournament in Anchorage on March 16-18.

Individual scoring:

Game 1: Muma 14, Hamberger 5, Sjostedt 32, Adams 2, Gillespie 5, Werner 14. Redington: Rogers 2, Straughn 4, Amirault 11, Rumfelt 2, Brooks 12, Brooks. Game 2: Cordova: Muma 9, Estes 2, Hamberger 9, Sjostedt 28, Gillespie 4, Werner 15. Redington: Rogers 5, Straughn 2, Amirault 2, Brooks 10.

Cordova split the JV series against Redington. Kaiden Graves had 17 and Christian Adams 15 in Cordova’s 62-32 win on Friday; Graves and Billy Bailey were in double digits with 12 and 10 respectively in the JV’s close 45-43 loss Saturday.

HOMECOMING WEEKEND 2017

Friday, Feb. 24

Girls V @ 5:30 p.m.

*Parents Night In between Girls and Boys Game

Boys V @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Girls V @ 5:30 p.m.

Boys V @ 7:00 p.m.

*Homecoming “AROUND THE WORLD” at halftime