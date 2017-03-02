Workforce Investment Board supports Medicaid expansion

A resolution in support of maintaining Medicaid expansion has been unanimously approved by the Alaska Workforce Investment Board, a volunteer board that supports education and training leading to employment and careers.

“Health care is the only major sector of our state’s economy that is projected to experience job growth in the coming year,” said Larry Bell, chairman of the AWIB. “Repeal of Medicaid expansion could deepen Alaska’s recession, in addition to jeopardizing health care for thousands of Alaskans.”

Currently in Alaska more than $300 million in federal funding though Medicaid expansion supports hundreds of health care industry jobs, and provides health care coverage for more than 27,000 residents.

The state’s economic forecast for 2017 projects job losses in all major sectors except health care, as negative effects from low oil prices and cross-industry layoffs impact the economy. Job losses in 2017 are expected to be larger than the past year. The only major sector currently anticipated to see job growth is health care, with a projected 500 jobs in 2017.

The AWIB is composed of business and industry, education, organized labor and other leaders from throughout the state, and provides workforce policy oversight in Alaska. Alaska is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid.