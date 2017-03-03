Growing DVD collection at the library

Even more DVD’s arriving for your viewing pleasure. Stop by and check one out today.
- Greatest Classic Films Collection: Murder Mysteries
- Greatest Classic Films Collection: Romantic Drama
- Green Lantern
- Grey’s Anatomy. Season Three: Seriously Extended
- Home Improvement – The Complete First Season
- Hope and Glory
- The Hunger Games
- On the Ice
- Idiocracy
- Innovation Nation – The Complete First Season
- Insomnia
- Into The Wild
- Iron Man 2
- James and the Giant Peach
- Jazz
- JIRO Dreams of Sushi
- Just Like Heaven
- The LEGO Movie
The Cordova library is open:
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
- Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Join us for activities:
Pokemon Club:
4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Board Game Palooza
3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
After School Art
For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade, 3-4 p.m. Fridays
Social Security Online Services
Noon -2 p.m. March 22 Education Room