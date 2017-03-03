Growing DVD collection at the library

By
Cathy Sherman
-

Even more DVD’s arriving for your viewing pleasure. Stop by and check one out today.

  • Greatest Classic Films Collection: Murder Mysteries
  • Greatest Classic Films Collection: Romantic Drama
  • Green Lantern
  • Grey’s Anatomy. Season Three: Seriously Extended
  • Home Improvement – The Complete First Season
  • Hope and Glory
  • The Hunger Games
  • On the Ice
  • Idiocracy
  • Innovation Nation – The Complete First Season
  • Insomnia
  • Into The Wild
  • Iron Man 2
  • James and the Giant Peach
  • Jazz
  • JIRO Dreams of Sushi
  • Just Like Heaven
  • The LEGO Movie

The Cordova library is open:

  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
  • Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join us for activities:

Pokemon Club:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Board Game Palooza

3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

After School Art 

For ages Pre-K to 3rd grade, 3-4 p.m. Fridays

Social Security Online Services 

Noon -2 p.m. March 22 Education Room

