Lady Wolverines coast by Effie Kokrine

Cordova had an easy time with Conference foe Effie Kokrine here on Feb. 25-26. The Lady Wolverines coasted to 49-22 and 50-24 wins over the squad from a private charter school located near the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

The Warriors trailed 20-3 at halftime of the first game, with all their scoring in that stretch coming on free throws. Cordova finished with three players in double digits, led by Edrea Navarro with 13. A highlight of the game for local fans was Kaila Gonzalez’s long three pointer late in the fourth quarter. Ashley Fisher had 14 points for the visitors, 12 of them on three pointers.

On Saturday, Effie Kokrine managed to score four points in the first half, on a free throw plus a long three pointer. Leigha Peebles was top scorer for Cordova with 18 points; Navarro was again in double digits, this time with 11.

Both games were delayed by recurring injuries to Effie Kokrine players.

The wins improved Cordova’s Conference record to 5-5, which includes two losses to Nenana, a pair of forfeits to Glennallen, and a series split with Su-Valley. Their other wins came on sweeps of Tok and Effie Kokrine.

The Homecoming games against Effie Kokrine marked the end of regular season play for CHS.

The Cordova girls finished with an overall mark of 10-13, and have a bye on March 3-4 before heading to Conference Playoffs at Glennallen the following weekend.

Seeding and brackets for that playoff will not be announced until all teams finish Conference play on March 3-4.

Individual scoring:

Game 1: Cordova: Bourgeois 8, Tabara 2, Navarro 13, Gonzalez 3, Peebles 12, Vargas 11. Effie Kokrine: Fisher 14, Nicolai 2, Jenkins 2, Silas 1, Allen 1, Solomon 2. Game 2: Bourgeois 8, Tabara 2, Navarro 11, DeCook 2, Witsoe 2, Peebles 18, Vargas 7. Effie Kokrine: Fisher 7, Jenkins 4, Vent 4, Allen 9.