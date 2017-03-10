Law & Order: Feb. 24-March 2

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 2-24-17 thru 3-2-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

FEBRUARY 24, Friday:

7:12 p.m. Caller requested an officer to stand by at the high school to prevent a confrontation. Officer responded to the school. 5:52 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a high school student who collapsed. Ambulance responded transporting the student to CCMC. 7:17 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance at the high school for a high school student with a head injury. Ambulance responded transporting the student to CCMC.

FEBRUARY 25, Saturday:

1:34 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for her father who was having a stroke. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC. 6:51 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance to the high school for a person having trouble breathing. Ambulance responded transporting the individual to CCMC.

FEBRUARY 26, Sunday:

Nothing to report.

FEBRUARY 27, Monday:

Nothing to report.

FEBRUARY 28, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

MARCH 1, Wednesday:

8:19 a.m. Caller reported a fire alarm at the LDS Church. Fire Officer responded finding they were cooking in the building. 6:12 p.m. Caller requested a welfare check on her friend because she has not been answering her phone. Officer made contact with the friend finding all is well.

MARCH 2, Thursday:

8:34 a.m. Caller reported an alarm at Ocean Beauty. Fire Officer responded finding the alarm to be false. 1:59 p.m. Caller reported his vehicle was hit last week. Officer was advised. 6:31 p.m. Caller reported while he was out of town his vehicle was damaged in his parking lot. Officer responded starting an investigation.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:30pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.