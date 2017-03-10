Moose, caribou hunting regulations under consideration

Upwards of 40 public proposals seeking changes in moose and caribou hunting regulations in game management units 11, 12 and 13 will be considered by the Alaska Board of Game at Glennallen March 18-21.

The meeting will convene at 11 a.m. on March 18 at Alaska Bible College, Ball Memorial Library, with presentations by the state Department of Fish and Game, followed by oral public testimony.

All portions of the meeting are open to the public and a live audio stream is scheduled to be available on the board website, www.boardofgame.adfg.alaska.gov.

Audio streaming may be limited due to broadband speed, but wil also be available on the meeting information page after the meeting.

Other meeting materials, including proposals, agenda and roadmap order of proposals, list of agency reports, and public and agency comments on proposals are online at

www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=gameboard.meetinginfor&date=03-18-2017&meeting=glennallen

Written comments will be accepted on specific proposals during the meeting. Written comments limited to 10 pages single-sided or five pages double-sided, will be accepted by hand delivery at any time if 20 copies are provided. Individuals not attending the meeting can submit comments by fax to 1-907-465-6094. Documents submitted to the board during the meeting are intended to be posted online throughout the meeting.