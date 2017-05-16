Select lots of Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod recalled

Trident Seafoods Corp. has announced a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, which may contain small pieces of plastic.

Trident officials said on May 11 that consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.

There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products.

The recall is for Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), in 12-ounce packages, with the PUC cod O 28029 21048 4

Recalled Lot numbers with associated best by dates are printed on one end of the individual retail cartons and on the case label.

They are lot number A633511 and lot number A636225.

The products are sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw’s, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU, and Woodman’s retailers.

Trident said the issue was discovered through consumer feedback.

The source of the white plastic has been identified as inspection tags used by an ingredient supplier.

For further information contact Trev Foley, Trident’s consumer affairs manager, at 1-206-297-5825 or email trevf@tridentseafoods.com