Two judges named to Anchorage Superior Court

Attorneys Jennifer Stuart Henderson and Yvonne Lamoureux have been appointed to the Alaska Superior Court in Anchorage, Gov. Bill Walker announced on May 15.

Henderson, a graduate of Yale Law School, has served as a district court judge in Anchorage since 2013.

Prior to her district court appointment, Henderson clerked for Alaska Supreme Court Justice Warren Matthews and Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lamoureux, a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Christopher F. Droney in Connecticut for two years, and then for Alaska Superior Court Judge Morgan Christen from 2004 -2006. She was in private practice at Stoel Rives LLP before being appointed to her current position of assistant U.S. Attorney for Alaska.