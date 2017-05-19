Letter to the Editor: Please know that it was appreciated

Dear Cordova:

Alaska Future Problem Solving would like to thank the Cordova community for their warm welcome and hospitality for the State Bowl held in Cordova April 24–25. Students from across the state (Cordova, Sitka, Kenai/Soldotna and Fairbanks) attended the Bowl. So many people from Cordova volunteered their time and energy to make this a successful competition. A special “Thank you” to Anita and Dana Smyke, Rob and Deb Eckley for their hard work and creativity to make this a fun-filled visit, and Sandie Ponte and the wonderful cooks who helped her to feed our crowd with delicious food. I am sure there were many other people that contributed. Please know that it was appreciated.

Julie Ball and Gretchen Hundertmark

Affiliate Directors

Alaska Future Problem Solving