At Your Library: Word Chips: spring thoughts from Cordova

In celebration of April being Poetry Month, the Cordova Public Library staff installed an interactive magnetic board with movable printed words on chips. Our creative library patrons assembled an array of poetic phrases by inserting and rearranging the tile chips. Here are some of the interesting thoughts compiled on the board from our local aspiring poets:

“I have a love of TV”

“over time you need less”

“worship spring beauty”

“me like to eat sausage & egg”

“I can dress him up cool”

“be one with raw forest”

“always dream for sweet chocolate”

“deliriously frantic mother”

“garden goddess could play”

“the gorgeous summer moon sky”

“her ship sings with light”

“push the enormous fiddle quickly”

“drool languidly”

“swim together in hot honey”

“luscious puppy licks on life milk”

“see the wind”

“lazy blue sea symphony of mist”

“sordid shadows whisper through the storm”

Next time you visit the library, stick a pin on the map hanging on the wall in the periodical section: Where are you from? By the end of summer we should see quite an array of pins inset across the state and globe!

The Cordova Public Library is open:

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

Noon-5p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join us for activities for young and old at your library:

Pokemon Club

4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Last Pokemon Club meeting is May 23. Join us for a fun blast off to summer.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In honor of Memorial Day, we’ll be featuring some great military reads based in Alaska. New brain games. Must be over 50 to attend.

Knit Lit

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. A new interactive book club. Currently reading Anne of Green Gables.