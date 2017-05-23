Real ID compliant bill signed into law

Legislation giving residents the option to get federally compliant Real ID is now law in Alaska, albeit not mandatory.

House Bill 16, signed into law in Fairbanks by Gov. Bill Walker on May 19, gives Alaskans the option to purchase Real ID, giving them entry access into most airports, military bases and federal facilities without a passport or other acceptable forms of documentation.

“This legislation balances compliance with federal law with the privacy concerns that some have noted by giving Alaskans the choice of having a Real ID complaint license,” Walker said. “The Department of Administration will move quickly to ensure that there are no disruptions in the everyday lives of our citizens. I think the House and Senate for passing this critical legislation.”

Enforcement of the Real ID Act of 2005 begins on June 6 of this year.

The legislation also allows Alaskans to designate on a driver’s license or identification card that the carrier has a medically verified disability, an option that will be available in late August.