Trump budget plans to cut SNAP budget criticized

A Trump administration proposed 25 percent cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, is drawing strong criticism from a collaborative of national food policy leaders.

“Over 40 million Americans depend on SNAP to put food on the table every month and a 25 percent cut means millions of them would simply not have enough to eat,” said Tom Colicchio, co-founder of Food Policy Action, in a statement issues May 22.

“Americans don’t support a slash and burn approach to food stamps- in fact, by huge margins they think SNAP benefits should be increased, not radically cut.

“We are distressed at the misplaced priorities of this administration, which are out of sync with the needs and values of Americans,” said Colicchio. “This budget is bad for families struggling to get enough to eat, it’s bad for our communities and in the end will be bad for the American economy.”

Trump administration proposed cuts would total $39 billion over a decade.

