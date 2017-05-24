Pioneer Homes will teach skills in long-term care

A new apprenticeship program is planned at the Alaska Pioneer Homes to provide in depth training for employees in dementia care and other long-term care specialties, state officials said May 23.

The program is a partnership between the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Alaska Pioneer Homes, Alaska State Employees Association, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship.

With Alaska’s senior population one of the fastest growing in the nation, the goal is to meet seniors’ changing needs while providing the best care to residents, state officials said.

The long-term care apprenticeship program will provide a structured on-the-job learning program with dedicated mentorship, plus related technical instruction. It is being developed in partnership with the state employees’ union.