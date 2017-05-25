Biennial NOAA survey of Gulf of Alaska underway

A long running biennial NOAA Fisheries survey of the continental shelf and upper continental slope of the Gulf of Alaska is underway, to monitor trends in distribution and abundance of groundfish, crab and other bottom-dwelling species.

It’s all part of NOAA’s summer survey season, which also includes the annual Eastern Bering Sea continental shelf bottom trawl surveys, the Northern Bering Sea survey, the Northern Bering Sea surface trawl survey, and phase II of the Arctic ecosystem integrated survey.

Participating scientists will employ collected data to monitor trends and abundance of fish, crab and other species harvested in commercial, recreational and subsistence fisheries throughout Alaska, and to support biological and ecological studies.

NOAA Fisheries is mandated under federal law to manage marine resources in federal waters.

While these surveys sample a very small percentage of the ocean, scientists are able to use data derived to detect changes to marine ecosystems over broad areas over time, said Doug DeMaster, director of the Alaska Fisheries Science Center. “This information we collect is essential because these marine ecosystems provide jobs, a stable seafood supply for U.S. citizens, and help preserve a traditional culture based on subsistence harvesting that has endured for centuries,” he said.

During the gulf survey, one special project involves deploying a camera and plankton pump to test whether or not larval rockfish associate with deep-sea corals.

This year’s gulf survey, which began May 23 and concludes on Aug. 6, began at Dutch Harbor and will end at Ketchikan. Two chartered fishing vessels, the F/V Sea Storm and F/V Ocean Explorer, will be used for survey work.

Collaborating partners in the Gulf survey include the International Pacific Halibut Commission, University of Washington, NOAA Fisheries Northeast fisheries Science Center, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.