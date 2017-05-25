Campfires too hot to touch are too hot to leave

It’s fire season in Alaska, including Chugach National Forest, and the forest is already at a moderate level of fire danger.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Anyone building a campfire in or around the area of Chugach National Forest is advised to build the fire in a safe location away from overhanging branches, dry grass, leaves and sticks, in an place protected from sudden gusts of wind.

Campfires should be built in an established fire ring if possible. Hve a bucket of water and shovel handy.

Extra wood should be piled away from the fire.

Extinguish all campfires completely before leaving the campsite. This means making sure everything is cold to the touch of your hand.

More than 90 percent of all fires on national forests are human caused and 50 percent of those are started by campfires.

Unattended campfires could potentially result in wild fires.

To report wildfires in Alaska call 1-800-237-3633.