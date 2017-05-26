Around Town: What’s Happening in Cordova

‘Moonlight’

Cordova Arts & Pageants presents the movie “Moonlight” at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27 in the North Star Theatre at the Cordova Center.

Birds of Paradise

Avian inspired art by David Sibley and many local artists will be on display through June in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit, curated by Paula Payne, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Galactic Starveyors

The Cordova Community Baptist Church is hosting a Vacation Bible School for kids going into Kindergarten through 6th grade from Monday, May 29 through Friday, June 2.

Story time for little ones

Story time is 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Cordova Public Library. Read stories, play with puppets and do a simple craft. All ages are welcome, but caregivers need to attend youngsters.

First Fish fundraiser

The 4th annual First Fish Art Show opening reception is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 at Snow City Café in Anchorage. The event is hosted by The Eyak Foundation to raise funds for scholarships and Eyak cultural events. The show will display for one month.

Plastics recycling

The next plastic recycling event will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the AC Value Center parking lot. For information on how to volunteer, contact Shae Bowman at the Copper River Watershed Project at shae@copperriver.org or call 907-424-3334.

Copper River Nouveau

Prince William Sound Science Center’s annual benefit gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The Fisheries Achievement Award reception will be at 5 p.m. at the Cordova Center and is open to the public. Dinner and auction for ticketed guests will follow at 7 p.m. at Orca Adventure Lodge. To join or support the event, contact Signe Fritsch at sfritsch@pwssc.org or call 907-424-5800, ext. 232.

F/V drill conductor workshop

All mariners are welcome to attend an Alaska Marine Safety Education Association fishing vessel drill conductor workshop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cordova Center Education Room. The class is free to all commercial fishermen and crew, thanks to support from U.S. Coast Guard and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. For others, the fee is $175. Register online at www.amsea.org/register, or call 907-747-3287.

