Gallery: Opening Day at Copper River Fishery

Gallery: Opening Day at Copper River FisheryBy The Cordova Times - May 26, 2017 1 of 13 And they’re off! Boats exited the Cordova Boat Harbor around 6:30 p.m. on May 17, ready to begin the season opener early on May 18. Photo by Donni Adams/for The Cordova Times A steady stream of fishermen head out of the Cordova Boat Harbor bound for the Copper River flats. Anticipation is high for the first Copper River commercial fishing opener of 2017. Photo by Donni Adams/for The Cordova Times The fishing fleet returns home to the Cordova Boat Harbor around 8:30 p.m. lon May 18 after the close of the first commercial Copper River Flats opener of the year. Photo by Carmen Nourie/for The Cordova Times Harbor bound Photo by Carmen Nourie/for The Cordova Times Get in line Photo by Diana Riedel/for The Cordova Times Home pack. Elora Renner, 3, studies homemade smoked salmon caviar. Photo by Diana Riedel/for The Cordova Times Smoke salmon caviar. Photo by Diana Riedel/for The Cordova Times Tenders Blue C’s and the Polar Star head to port from Egg Island after the first opener. Photo by Deana Irish/for The Cordova Times Tender Ocean Point heads back to Cordova to deliver the first day’s catch. Photo by Deana Irish/for The Cordova Times F/V Wild One on step on the Copper River Flats. Photo by Deana Irish/for The Cordova Times Sam Merchant on the F/V Net Profit on opening day. Photo by Kinsey Justa/for The Cordova Times Family welcoming boats home. Photo by Kinsey Justa/for The Cordova Times Fishmonger Abby Copeland holds up a Copper River king salmon at City Fish Co. in Pike’s Place Market. Photo by Kinsey Justa/for The Cordova Times