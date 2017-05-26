Law & Order: May 12 – 18, 2017

Police Report

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 5–12-17 thru 5-18-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MAY 12, Friday:

2:02 p.m. Caller reported kids picnicking where they weren’t allowed to. Officer responded and advised kids to move. 4:29 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a medical transport to the airport. Ambulance responded and transported the patient.

MAY 13, Saturday:

10:03 a.m. Officer provided traffic control for people doing a 5k run. 7:03 p.m. Caller reported a drunk driver and requested a welfare check at his home on his wife and nephew. Officer located the vehicle but it was empty. Officer also conducted the welfare check finding all to be fine.

MAY 14, Sunday:

7:28 p.m. Caller reported a boat had tipped over on its side off a trailer on the boat ramp. Officer and the harbormaster responded and responsible parties were contacted to lift the boat on to a trailer. 10:02 p.m. Caller requested a welfare check be done on an individual. Officer responded and found individual walking down the road and had a strong odor of alcohol.

MAY 15, Monday:

9:54 p.m. Caller reported a dumpster is overflowing on Lake Ave. Dispatch contacted the Refuge Department and updated them.

MAY 16, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

MAY 17, Wednesday:

Nothing to report.

MAY 18, Thursday:

2:33 a.m. Caller reported a man was sleeping in a hotel lobby when he is not a customer. Officer responded and informed the man he cannot sleep there. 10:39 p.m. Caller reported an alarm going off in a shop. Officer responded clearing the shop and informed responsible party.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.