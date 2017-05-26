One rescued from bow picker in Copper River Delta

A good Samaritan aboard the F/V Crown Royal came to the rescue on May 25 of the lone occupant of the 24-foot bow picker Bad Boy that capsized on the Copper River Delta, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a report of a capsize about noon of that day. No injuries were reported.

The Bad Boy is home ported in Cordova.

Cause of the incident is under investigation.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez was coordinating with federal and state agencies to oversee salvage of the vessel and ensure protection of the marine environment. As fishing activity surge with the opening of the commercial salmon fishing season, this capsizing is a reminder to all that the Alaskan maritime environment can be dangerous. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to check their vessels’ safety equipment and remain vigilant.

“Commercial fishing vessel operators often tend to work long hours during the extended daylight experienced in the Alaska summer and can neglect to get a good night’s sleep,” said Lt. Cmdr. Walner Alvarez, prevention department head at MSU Valdez. “Many studies have directly linked fatigue to increased human error and poor performance.”

The Coast Guard is sending a team of commercial fishing vessel safety examiners to Cordova to conduct safety exams of fishing vessels June 30 through July 3. These exams are fee of charge and mariners are encouraged to get one. Exams can be scheduled with the Coast Guard MSU Valdez examiners at 1-907-255-8724.