At Your Library: Alaskana for Memorial Day Weekend Reading

This weekend, we celebrate Memorial Day, an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Alaska played an interesting role in World War II and if you haven’t read any of the great books about Alaska’s military role, now might be a good time to pick out one of these works from your library’s shelves.

Alaska at War 1941-1945 By Fern Chandonnet

The Capture of Attu By Terrence Cole

The Thousand Mile War By Brian Garfield

Pipeline to Russia : The Alaska-Siberia Air Route in World War II by Alexander B. Dolitsky

81 Days Below Zero By Brian Murphy

Last Letters from Attu: The True Story of Etta Hones, Alaska Pioneer and Japanese P.O.W. By Mary Breu

Rescue Session : The Heroic Story of Parajumpers on the Edge of the World By Bob Drury

Kiska : The Japanese Occupation of an Alaska Island By Brendan Coyle

Koga’s Zero : The Fighter that Changed World War II By Jim Reardon

Or check out this great DVD – “Building the Alaskan Highway.”

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.is Pokemon Club. LAST POKEMON CLUB MEETING IS MAY 23RD!! JOIN US FOR A FUN BLAST OFF TO SUMMER!

Tuesday, May 30 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Seniors, Books and Coffee. In honor of Memorial Day, we’ll be featuring some great military reads based in Alaska. New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Tuesday, May 30 7 p.m. Knit Lit A new interactive book club! Reading Anne of Green Gables currently.