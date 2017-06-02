Campaign against domestic violence continues

Throughout April, residents and local businesses put the Cordova Family Resource Center’s Choose Respect kit in their windows, to send a message of hope and healing to those suffering crimes of violence, part of a statewide Choose Respect campaign.

CFRC wants to remind the community to continue to be partners in preventing violence, strengthening the community and promoting respect all year long.

Antonio Romero, outpost officer at the Salvation Army Cordova outpost, told CFRC that “it was a great witness to be a part of this campaign and shed a piece of light in the darkness for those who live without any hope of escape. Thank you for letter it be a part of our ministry and our mission.”

CRC also thanked the community for participating and asked that those who still have a candle from the campaign to return it to CFRC so it can be used next year.

A community of support is necessary because the harm caused by domestic violence extends far beyond immediate victims of violence, shaping the entire community.

The center’s mission is to promote healthy individual and family relationships by providing education, advocacy and crisis response.

CFRC is also committed to stopping violence before it starts by investing resources in evidence based prevention strategies that work toward breaking the cycle of violence for the next generation.

Programs that help to break the cycle of violence include Girls on the Run, Believe It or Not I Care (B.I.O.N.I.C), Green Dot, Summer Camps, summer lunch program, and Coaching Boys into men. CFRC believes that everyone has a right to live free from violence. CFRC maintains a 24-hour help line, 907-424-HELP, for anyone who is a victim of violence, or knows someone who is, and needs support and information.