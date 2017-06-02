Commentary: Thanks for a magical visit to Cordova

My daughter and I recently returned from a trip to Alaska during which we spent two magical days in Cordova, and I want to let your readers know how much we appreciated your loving kindness to us.

Earlier this year we began planning our trip. I wanted to revisit Cordova because my earliest memories are of Mile Seven Naval Radio Station where my family lived from the summer of 1932 to the fall of 1933 when the station closed. I was three and four years old then and have some vivid memories of our time there.

I called the Cordova Museum and spoke to a very kind woman, Cathy Sherman, who that day wrote about our phone call in a short article in your paper. Later, she sent me some information about Mile Seven which she had found in the museum. Your Chamber of Commerce also sent information.

By the time we reached Cordova on Friday, May 5th, I had written up my memories; made a CD of a tape I’d made of my 80 year old father telling about his and my mom’s early married life. It contained a small section about Cordova and the people he knew in Cordova; and I made copies of the few snapshots I had of Mile Seven.

Early on Saturday, I walked down to the museum and met a very kind woman, Janet Elisovsky, and gave the items I’d brought to her. I also told her that I’d like a picture of the hospital in which my twin sisters were born on May 23, 1933. Their names are Thelma Clair Tardy and Dona Daire Tardy. My dad was Sidney A. Tardy, and I am Sydney A. Tardy. We had two other sisters: my oldest sister, Eve Tardy and my next youngest sister, Joan Tardy.

Bruce and Dolores Taylor who are night managers of the Prince William Motel arranged for

Dolores to drive us out to where Mile Seven is; walked with us near the place and then gave us a grand tour of Cordova. What wonderful hosts they are!!!

During the tour, we went back to the museum and found that several people were searching and searching for a picture of the hospital in which my sisters were born. The hospital had burned down in a huge fire that Cordova suffered. They had found one picture, which was on a long piece of paper, and we took a snapshot of it and thanked them for all the work they had done.

Later on Saturday evening, Dolores called us to tell us that Altana Hamilton had let her know that Altana’s brother, Darrel Olsen had a print of the old hospital in his home. She and Dolores arranged for Altana to drive us to the airport early enough so we could stop at his home.

This young woman, Altana Hamilton, picked us up, gave us some salmon berry jelly and

smoked salmon; drove us to her brother’s home where we saw the picture of the hospital; met her brother and learned that Altana looks 20 years younger than she is. After an interesting and delightful conversation, we headed for the airport.

Once at the airport, I realized that we had left our box of frozen halibut in the freezer at the Prince William Motel, and it was just ten minutes before the plane was to arrive. Altana got on the phone to her husband, Kris, and asked him to pick up the halibut and bring it to the airport.

He did and just in time for our departure.

Can you readers see how deeply grateful we are for having visited your wonderful community.

Thank you all.

Sincerely,

Sydney A. Calhoun

P.O. Box 1926

Ruidoso, NM 88355

(Editor’s note: Sydney A. Tardy was the writer’s maiden name)