Letter to the Editor: Kudos to State Senate

Kudos to the Alaska State Senate for holding out on the one billion dollars owed to oil firms in subsidies. The millionaires and billionaires in the lower 48 who own these oil firms are having hard times too and their need for this money outweighs any need the state may have for this money.

Education and public safety could not possibly be as important as the needs of the millionaires and the billionaires. The State Senate in their true leadership rolls understand the greatest needs of the state and what the state’s top priorities are. That is why they are elected to the Senate in the first place.

I hope the State Senate keeps up their outstanding performance in giving the billion dollars to those who are in the greatest need of this money.

John Suter

Chugiak, Alaska