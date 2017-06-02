Letter to the Editor: Cleaning up Eyak Corporation land

During The Eyak Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders in Anchorage last May, a group of Cordova neighbors with support from the city of Cordova, cleaned up thousands of pounds of trash on the Corporation’s lands.

Thanks again to everyone who participated!

The Eyak Corporation is dedicating this summer to working on our land by creating new campgrounds and cleaning up. We would greatly appreciate your assistance with identifying locations of dumpsites, appliances, abandoned vehicles, and other trash.

If you do not know where The Eyak Corporation’s lands are, please feel free to come to our Cordova Office located at 901 LeFevre Street and we will be happy to show you.

Let’s work together to respect our land, all of our land.

Feel free to call us at (907) 424-7161

Thank you,

Raven Madison

The Eyak Corporation