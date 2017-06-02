Project scope for Nirvana Park restoration recommended

In the wake of over a dozen public meetings and further discussion, the core committee overseeing the restoration of Nirvana Park has issued 11 recommendations for the project, including recognition of the park as a cemetery.

The area is Cordova’s first burial grounds, and a historic cemetery and park.

The core committee urged recognition of the Spit as Eyak burial grounds, and linking the Eyak Burial Grounds, Nirvana Park Cemetery and Lakeview (Pioneer) cemeteries together through landscaping and signage.

The project scope also would include working with the Eyak Corp. and the Native Village of Eyak to continue the annual spring cleanup of these areas and the posting of signage to make the area off limits to all motorized traffic.

No open fires would be allowed in the Eyak burial grounds or Nirvana Park Cemetery. Fires would also be allowed in the fire ring at the old gazebo space with benches built and placed around the fire ring.

Swimming would be allowed in the Eyak Burial Grounds area.

A porta potty and trash receptacle near the porta potty were also recommended.

In the wake of a Rasmuson Foundation grant for $25,000 for the restoration project in July 2016, a core committee was formed, to include the Cordova Historical Society, Native Village of Eyak, Eyak Burial Caucus, and the city of Cordova departments for parks and recreation, public works and port and harbor.

The core committee sees the effort as an ongoing opportunity to improve use and respect of the area. Public meetings are to continue throughout the summer regarding the design of interpretive signage, markers for gravesites and development of pathways.

Throughout the summer, the parks and recreation staff, along with community volunteers, plan to monitor the area, collecting data and recording usage and abuse with a meeting at season’s end to review the committee’s recommendations.