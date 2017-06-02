Walker addresses stalemate in Legislature

Gov. Bill Walker says a government shutdown is unacceptable and compromise on budget issues is essential.

In a statement issued on June 2, Walker said that his office is working on a compromise package, and that he intends to present the compromise to all four legislative caucuses next week.

“There is no reason lawmakers cannot complete their work within the current special session,” Walker said. “Alaskans deserve economic stability, and a fiscal solution that can withstand volatile oil prices and production. We must do all we can to remove the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over our state.”

The governor’s comments came on the 16th day of a 30-day special session that followed the regular 121-day session.

Walker noted that in calling for the first special session of the 30th Alaska Legislature that he said if significant progress was not made by the time layoff notices went out, that he would step in.

Layoff notices went out on June 1, with workers notified of a potential government shutdown if a budget compromise is not reached before July 1.