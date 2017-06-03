Cordova Chronicles: Let’s Hear Cheers for Dandelions

Spring is here. It must be. Dandelions are popping up everywhere. Folks driving Whitshed Road along Odiak Slough comment about the grass and flowers in our yard across the way. In fact, it’s what I call a Weedwack Lawn. Just get out the Honda trimmer, cut what ever grows down to one inch height, and see what happens. I learned about the joys of real lawns in Cordova back in the 60’s, when my folks spent years trying to establish one in their yard across from today’s CEC offices.

For years, I have regarded dandelions as somewhat of a nuisance. That all changed with a 18 May 17 ADN feature by John Schandelmeirer titled “Colorful, nutritious, healthy. So why do we hate dandelions?”

That, plus research, has made me a dandelion lover.

First of all, did you know that “dandelions came over on the Mayflower, as did we. We came on purpose, so did dandelions.”

Schandelmeirer points out that they were brought along for medicinal benefits, carrying a ton of vitamins and minerals that are good for our health. Dandelions have been used for thousands of years to treat liver issues, the roots stimulate appetite, wine can be made from the flowers, and they secrete a natural latex.

Intrigued, investigations ensued. Did you know that the word “dandelion” comes from the French term “dent de lion”, which translates to “lion’s tooth”, referring to the coarsely-shaped leaves of this plant?

Or that the English folk name “piss-a-bed” refers to the strong diuretic effect of the plant’s roots? Keep that in mind if you decide to have a dandelion salad before taking your afternoon nap.

Have you heard of the ongoing concern about the decline of bee populations worldwide? Without them, many of our crops are in trouble. Guess what? Dandelions are a key source of early season nectar and pollen for bees, who then go on to pollinate other plants.

Attempting to rid dandelions by pulling them up is impossible. I’ve tried. Turns out their deep taproot is beneficial; it brings up nutrients for shallower plants and adds minerals and nitrogen to the soil.

Schandelmeirer mentions young greens taste like spinach when sautéed in olive oil and garlic. He also describes a recipe for dandelion fritters. I’m not sold on the latter.

I do know that dandelions make great thermometers. When the sun comes out and the temperature hits 50 degrees, they quickly open. At nighttime, they close back up on cue.

They are also a great source of childhood delight. Who hasn’t found considerable joy in tickling dandelion “butter” on a grand child’s chin, or watching them blow delicate little parachutes into the wind after the plants have blossomed out?

Plus there’s this. Scientists in Germany have figured out how to cultivate dandelions suitable for commercial production of natural rubber. The first prototype test tires made with blends from dandelion rubber are scheduled to soon be tested on public roads.

I think Cordovans should volunteer to be part of this trial. Anyone who has driven out beyond the paved part of the “Copper River Highway” knows this is the ultimate testing ground for every part of a vehicle.

Can’t you hear it when someone stops to help replace a flat tire?

Need some help? Yes. These dang dandelion tires just don’t cut it.