At Your Library: New DVD’s on the Shelves!

Twenty-two new DVD titles have been donated to your Cordova Public Library! They are ready for checkout. The new movies include children features like: Bee, Brother Bear2, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Moana, and Nanny McPhee. New Adult movies include: The First and Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Men In Black Trilogy, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Bucket List, and Zoolander 1 and 2.

The library is happy to accept your donation of DVD materials for the public collection. There is a wish list clipboard for requests at the DVD area. Patrons are encouraged to list preferences for new titles. Older classics are welcome. For example, the Rosalind Russel version of Mame is currently on that list.

Thank you for considering a DVD donation.

Library Hours will expand starting in the month of June:

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library. Summer Reading starts Soon! There will be no Storytime for Little Ones During the Summer Months.

Tuesday, June 27th – 10 a.m. Seniors, Books and Coffee. New Books, New Brain Games – Must be over 50 to attend!

Tuesday, June 27th 7 p.m. Knit Lit A new interactive book club! Next up on the list to read, “Laura Ingall’s Wilder – Little House on the Prairie.”